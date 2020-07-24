Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $86,121,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

