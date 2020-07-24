BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Air Lease by 65.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

