Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.22% of Willis Lease Finance worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLFC stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

