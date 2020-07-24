Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

