Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,458.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

