Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,288,000 after purchasing an additional 856,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 366.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 895,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 703,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

