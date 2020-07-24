Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 363.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.24.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

