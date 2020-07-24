Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

NYSE:ESS opened at $216.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

