Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

PBP stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

