Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

NYSE:EB opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.