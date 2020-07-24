Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

