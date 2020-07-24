Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $4.77 Million in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.24% of Franklin Financial Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1,769.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $389.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

