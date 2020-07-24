Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Enviva Partners worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,527,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,526,000 after buying an additional 422,914 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 86,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 213,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Enviva Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

