Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 398.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 231.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $432,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

