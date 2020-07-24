Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMH opened at $161.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $165.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49.

