33,094 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

