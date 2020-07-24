Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $360.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $372.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.