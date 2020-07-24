Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

