Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 485,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 259,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

OMC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

