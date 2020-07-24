MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

