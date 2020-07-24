Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,745 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $291.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.