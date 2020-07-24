Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,844,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after acquiring an additional 409,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,642 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

