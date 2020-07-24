Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $68.41 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

