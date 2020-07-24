Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 29,966 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

BAH stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

