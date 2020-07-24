Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after buying an additional 117,579 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $30.50 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

