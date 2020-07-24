169,308 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 169,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

ARKF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

