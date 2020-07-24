State Street Corp Purchases 51,947 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,947 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.79% of Premier worth $31,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 821.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

