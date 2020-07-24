State Street Corp Buys 1,661 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atrion were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 15,855.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 738.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 115.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ATRI opened at $624.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.17. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.00 and a twelve month high of $846.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.31.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

