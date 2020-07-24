Realty Income Corp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

O opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

