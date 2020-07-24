Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 404,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.