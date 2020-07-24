State Street Corp Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Sunrun worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $82,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,799.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $42.46 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

