Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

CMA stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 641,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,401,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.