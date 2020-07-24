Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.55.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

