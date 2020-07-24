Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $3,556,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,884,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

