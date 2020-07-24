EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVOP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.56. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.