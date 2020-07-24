Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMGN opened at $252.24 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

