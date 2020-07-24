Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMGN opened at $252.24 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
