NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $248,340.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $248,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.06 million, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetGear by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in NetGear by 14.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,106,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 138,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NetGear by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

