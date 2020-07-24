Gregory Smith Sells 13,200 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$205,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,745,878.80.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Gregory Smith sold 13,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$184,145.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Gregory Smith sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$312,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.58. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Straddles

