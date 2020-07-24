Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 12,483 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $149,047.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $38,638.40.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOK. ValuEngine cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

