Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 12,483 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $149,047.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 29th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $38,638.40.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOK. ValuEngine cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baidu Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Baidu Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Denali Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Denali Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
EVO Payments Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
EVO Payments Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. Stock
Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. Stock
NetGear, Inc. Insider Sells $248,340.00 in Stock
NetGear, Inc. Insider Sells $248,340.00 in Stock
Gregory Smith Sells 13,200 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp Stock
Gregory Smith Sells 13,200 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report