Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Illumina stock opened at $386.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.00. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

