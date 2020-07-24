Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Illumina stock opened at $386.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.00. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.
