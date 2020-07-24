Paul Frank Matysek Sells 50,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899,583 shares in the company, valued at C$5,907,703.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 million and a P/E ratio of -50.98. Nano One Materials Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 16.33 and a quick ratio of 16.03.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.