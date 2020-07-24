Paul Frank Matysek Sells 50,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899,583 shares in the company, valued at C$5,907,703.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 million and a P/E ratio of -50.98. Nano One Materials Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 16.33 and a quick ratio of 16.03.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baidu Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Baidu Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Denali Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Denali Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
EVO Payments Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
EVO Payments Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. Stock
Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. Stock
NetGear, Inc. Insider Sells $248,340.00 in Stock
NetGear, Inc. Insider Sells $248,340.00 in Stock
Gregory Smith Sells 13,200 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp Stock
Gregory Smith Sells 13,200 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report