Stephen Paul Quin Sells 100,000 Shares of Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Stock

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Stephen Paul Quin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,528,372.48.

Shares of MAX opened at C$1.27 on Friday. Midas Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.85 million and a PE ratio of -28.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

