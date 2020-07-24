Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50.

On Monday, May 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Nomura increased their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

