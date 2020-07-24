Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 421.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

