Kevin Bracy Sells 1,249 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $166,441.74.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,555 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

