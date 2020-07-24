Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 5,978 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

