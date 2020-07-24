Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.53% of Fidus Investment worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67. Fidus Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.