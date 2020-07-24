Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,027 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,598 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

