Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,121 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth $2,943,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

