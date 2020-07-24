Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 877.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 8.26% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMTM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth $1,716,000.

Shares of MMTM opened at $139.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08.

